Drone startup signs deal with Bengaluru Indian Institute of Science

Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based drone startup, announced on Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for collaborative research operations and services using unmanned aerial vehicles. The Department of Aerospace Engineering at the IISc will be supporting the endeavour.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said, “The association is a step towards realising the company’s potential to provide developments of digital input processing and packaging tools, including for yield estimation from a given image, diagnoses of crops, surveillance and mapping of fields and lands with the Droni drone (recently launched by former cricket captain M S Dhoni), which will be used for surveillance. We have already been boosting the agricultural sector by providing Kisan drones.”

Dr S N Omkar, chief research scientist control and guidance at the IISc, said the institute was looking forward to working with one of the “most dynamic” drone manufacturers. “They have delivered excellent results in all the operations. This partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones, which will benefit farmers, the government and the country as a whole. The IISc will provide a central cloud platform for the storage of data,” he said.

Last month Garuda Aerospace signed an MoU with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to impart comprehensive disaster management training. The company said that it would deploy different types of drones like video-surveillance drones, emergency-supply drones, delivery drones, stringing drones to transport electric cables, and tunnel-inspection drones to support NDRF officials across the country.