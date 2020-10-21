Driven by international freight, Bengaluru airport sees growth in cargo volumes after Covid-19 slump

According to airport officials, the cargo processed in September was 32,449 MT, a growth of 0.3 per cent, against the same period last year. (Express Photo)

Cargo volumes at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, recorded positive growth in September, with international freight leading the recovery following a prolonged slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This resurgence in cargo movement powered Bengaluru Airport to become the first metro airport in India to record growth in freight in September 2020, compared to the same period last year. Improved connectivity and increase in passenger to cargo (P2C) aircraft, combined with proactive measures by Bengaluru to enable seamless processing to have pushed cargo volumes into positive territory,” Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Between April and September, Bengaluru airport processed 131,603 MT of freight. September 2020 witnessed a 4.5 per cent growth in international cargo, of which export freight grew by 7.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic cargo is witnessing a slower recovery at -5.2 per cent, lower than the same period in the previous year.

“Perishable cargo has been one of the major growth drivers, with Bengaluru Airport having processed 17,212 MT during this period. The airport accounted for highest export of perishables among Indian airports till June 2020 (source: APEDA website). It also processed 180,745 kg of pomegranate from April to August 2020, to emerge as the leading airport for pomegranate exports from India,” the statement said.

The other segments driving growth are readymade garments, engineering goods, pharma and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru airport has re-connected 51 domestic destinations, achieving 88 per cent connectivity of pre-Covid-19 routes. In addition, Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble programmes have enabled Bengaluru Airport to connect with 22 international destinations.

“With the gradual easing of restrictions, Air Traffic Movements have witnessed an encouraging trend, recovering to 53 percent of the previous year’s flight movements, following successive measures to unlock India’s economy,” BIAL said in the statement.

