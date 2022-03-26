Drinking water project approved for Shiggaon, Savanur: Karnataka CM

A drinking water project has been approved for 120 villages in Shiggaon and Savanur, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The project would provide a permanent solution for the drinking water problem in the area, he added.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep’ programme at Timmapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district.

Various development programmes, including laying of roads and plans to build classrooms, community halls and concrete canals, have been drawn up, the chief minister said. Also, a sericulture market, industrial township, roads and other projects have been approved for the economic development of Haveri district, he added.

“With revenue department officials now delivering land records, map, income and caste certificates directly to citizens, we have effectively brought the state government to the doorstep of people. Ours is a government that always responds to the problems of the common man,” Bommai said.