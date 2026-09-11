Drinking water poured into Dalit customer’s cupped hands, Karnataka hotel owner booked

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A hotel owner in Karnataka’s Raichur district was booked Wednesday for allegedly practising untouchability after a video surfaced purportedly showing a Dalit customer being served water in his cupped hands instead of a glass.
According to Ravindra Uppar, a Social Welfare Department official, the matter came to his notice after a member of the Scheduled Caste community approached him with allegations of caste-based discrimination in the village. During his visit, Uppar came across the video, which was reportedly recorded around three months ago, and subsequently approached the police.
Based on his complaint, the Lingasugur police registered a case against hotel owner Sharanappa Hadapada and others under Section 3(1)(za)(D) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, and Section 4 of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.
“We conducted a survey along with the tehsildar and police officers, and interacted with hotel owners and residents. We have made it clear that there is no place for discrimination,” Uppar told The Indian Express.
However, hotel owners in the village have denied the allegations and maintained that no such practice was followed.
Uppar said the circumstances surrounding the video and the allegations were yet to be examined in detail.
Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said, “We have registered the case and issued notice to the accused. The matter is being investigated.”
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