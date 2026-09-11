Drinking water poured into Dalit customer’s cupped hands, Karnataka hotel owner booked

A member of the Scheduled Caste community complained about caste-based discrimination to a state government official. (Representational)

A hotel owner in Karnataka’s Raichur district was booked Wednesday for allegedly practising untouchability after a video surfaced purportedly showing a Dalit customer being served water in his cupped hands instead of a glass.

According to Ravindra Uppar, a Social Welfare Department official, the matter came to his notice after a member of the Scheduled Caste community approached him with allegations of caste-based discrimination in the village. During his visit, Uppar came across the video, which was reportedly recorded around three months ago, and subsequently approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the Lingasugur police registered a case against hotel owner Sharanappa Hadapada and others under Section 3(1)(za)(D) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, and Section 4 of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.