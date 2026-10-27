Bengaluru DRDO scientist dies by suicide; family alleges work-related stress

A 47-year-old scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on October 21. His family told the police that he was under considerable mental strain because of work-related stress.

Sharad Katiyar, a scientist at the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency, lived with his family on the fourth floor of a residential complex in Seegehalli. He was associated with the programme office of the light combat aircraft Mk2.

According to the police, Katiyar had been receiving treatment for psychological and behavioural issues. On October 21, he visited Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for a psychiatric consultation in the morning and returned home with his family later that day, the police said.