DRDO asked to indigenise parts of surveillance aircraft for Indian Coast Guard

The Defence Acquisition Council has asked the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) to use indigenous parts in the multi-mode maritime aircraft (MMMA), which the latter’s Centre for Airborne Systems laboratory will make by modifying the C-295 aircraft.

The DRDO has placed a scaled model of the MMMA at Aero India 2023. The Indian Coast Guard has placed a request for six MMMAs. The primary roles of the aircraft are maritime surveillance, pollution surveillance and search and rescue.

“The DAC has asked us to indigenise more contents being placed in the aircraft. I cannot reveal much details but would say that one of the changes being asked is to indigenise the sensors. We received the directive from the DAC in December 2022. However, we have the capabilities to make the changes. Six aircraft have been requested by the ICG. We have also taken the ICG’s inputs to meet their requirements,” a DRDO official told indianexpress.com.

The MMMA will be equipped with an electro optical or infrared (EO/IR) system, which has nine cameras that could identify ships. “One of the roles for the MMMA is pollution surveillance. Oil spills are one of the major pollutants in the oceans. So EO/IR would detect ships responsible for the oil spills as it has artificial intelligence-enabled object detection and tracking. The EO/IR is equipped with a laser illuminator that could help in reading the names of the ships and it also has a laser-range finder that could be used to find the range of the target. Short-wave infrared cameras with EO/IR would also penetrate fog and haze. Moreover, this aircraft can also be used for cargo and personnel transportation and as air ambulances,” the official said.

The DRDO is also working on a medium-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft for the Navy. Nine C-295 aircraft will be modified to meet the naval requirements.

India has a coastline of 7,516 km, which includes islands of strategic importance. With piracy, smuggling and other unlawful activities growing, the DRDO claims the MMMA will meet the ICG requirements.