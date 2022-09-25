scorecardresearch
From Kannada medium school in Yadgir to AIIMS director, journey of Dr Srinivas

Students at Dr Srinivas's alma mater New Kannada Government High School held his photos celebrating the occasion as he took over as the AIIMS director.

As Dr Srinivas M took charge as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Saturday, it was a moment of pride for his alma mater New Kannada Government High School in Karnataka’s Yadgir district where the students held his photos celebrating the occasion.

Dr Srinivas pursued his school education in Kannada medium. His pre-university education was also completed in Yadgir, considered to be an underdeveloped region. He has shown that Kannada medium students from government schools can reach the top levels in academics.

Speaking to Indian Express, Dr Srinivas’s elder brother Dr Nagaraj M said that he was always a student who won ranks. “My father worked as a tehsildar and retired. He wanted us to study in the Kannada language and also sent us to government school as he always believed that it would help us to grow as an individual. He was also particular that my sons should be no less than a student who studied in private schools in CBSE or other syllabi,” said Dr Nagaraj, who is the director of ESIC Dental College in Kalaburgi.

Born on 11 August 1966 to Saroja and Ashappa, Dr Srinivas got into the Ballari medical college (called the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences now) where he completed his medical education and pursued his MS in Davangere and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) at AIIMS. A gold medallist in MBBS and MS, Dr Srinivas always dreamt of achieving something big and was very consistent in working hard, his brother said. Dr Nagaraj said that studying in a government school or in Kannada medium was never a challenge for the siblings but helped them grow further.

The Department of Personnel and Training of the Union government stated in the appointment order that Dr Srinivas will serve as director for five years or till attaining the age of 65.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 03:42:17 pm
