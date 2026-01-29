Double suicide shakes Karnataka’s Davangere: Woman elopes with lover, her husband and matchmaker end life

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after his wife eloped with her lover within three months of their marriage in Karnataka’s Davangere district Monday. The woman’s brother-in-law, who had arranged the marriage, also allegedly ended his life after learning about the incident. The police arrested the woman Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide.
The deceased were identified as Harish, 30, the woman’s husband from Gummanuru, and Rudresh, 36, the woman’s brother-in-law from Anekonda. The accused has been identified as Saraswati, who had allegedly eloped with her lover Kumar.
The police said Harish had married Saraswati three months ago. According to the police, Saraswati left home claiming she was going to a temple, but instead fled with Kumar. After getting to know about it, Harish allegedly left a purported death note naming those responsible and died by suicide. Upon learning about Harish’s death, Rudresh also ended his life, said the police.
A police officer said that days after the marriage, Saraswati went to a police station and filed a complaint against Harish and his family members, accusing them of harassment.
“It appears that Sarawati was already in a relationship with Kumar when the marriage with Harish took place. Rudresh was the one who played a crucial role in the marriage of Saraswati and Harish,” a police officer said.
A police officer said that in the death note, Harish alleged that Saraswathi and Kumar were threatening him. He also allegedly named her two relatives, Ganesh and Anjeenamma, in the note as people responsible for his suicide.
The Davangere rural police registered a case and are conducting further investigations.
