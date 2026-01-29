Double suicide shakes Karnataka’s Davangere: Woman elopes with lover, her husband and matchmaker end life

Harish (in picture) in a purported death not alleged that his wife and her lover were threatening him. (Special arrangement).

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after his wife eloped with her lover within three months of their marriage in Karnataka’s Davangere district Monday. The woman’s brother-in-law, who had arranged the marriage, also allegedly ended his life after learning about the incident. The police arrested the woman Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Harish, 30, the woman’s husband from Gummanuru, and Rudresh, 36, the woman’s brother-in-law from Anekonda. The accused has been identified as Saraswati, who had allegedly eloped with her lover Kumar.

The police said Harish had married Saraswati three months ago. According to the police, Saraswati left home claiming she was going to a temple, but instead fled with Kumar. After getting to know about it, Harish allegedly left a purported death note naming those responsible and died by suicide. Upon learning about Harish’s death, Rudresh also ended his life, said the police.