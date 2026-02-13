Double-decker design delaying Sarjapur-Hebbal Red Line proposal for Bengaluru Metro, says BJP MP P C Mohan

A proposed 37-km Red Line of the Bengaluru Metro (Namma Metro) service to connect Sarjapur, on the south eastern fringe of the city, to Hebbal in the north of the city has not received the approval of the Union Cabinet on account of technical issues connected to its construction, according to a BJP MP representing Bengaluru in the Lok Sabha.

“Karnataka’s blanket double-decker rule has stalled Centre’s approval for the ₹28,405-crore Hebbal–Sarjapur Metro corridor. MoHUA cautions that full-length road and Metro stretches weaken mass transit gains. BMRCL must revisit the design and justify viability to secure approval,” P C Mohan, BJP MP for the Central Bengaluru region, stated on social media on February 11.

“A double-decker may be justified at select junctions. But extending it across an entire corridor risks creating parallel infrastructure, encouraging private vehicle use, reducing Metro ridership, and weakening anticipated social benefits, including lower congestion and pollution,” the BJP MP posted on X.

The MP has implied in the post that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had red-flagged the Karnataka Government proposal to have a rail-cum-road flyover system along the proposed Red Line.

Earlier, Mohan had stated that the Phase 3A (Red Line) from Sarjapur to Hebbal is crucial, but at ₹28,405 crore (₹776 crore/km), it is the most expensive project in Namma Metro’s history. “The Centre has rightly sought revisions. BMRCL will now reassess and aim to reduce the high estimated costs,” he had posted earlier on social media.

The Karnataka Cabinet approved Phase 3A in December 2024, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted in June 2023.

The Union Urban Development Department granted initial approval on October 16, 2024, and the project now awaits final Union Cabinet approval.

Story continues below this ad

The proposed Red Line would span 36.59 km, with 22.14 km elevated (17 stations) and 14.45 km underground (11 stations), featuring 28 stations in total.

The line connects Sarjapur to Hebbal, passing through key areas such as Carmelaram, Koramangala, Dairy Circle, and Basaveshwara Circle. It includes five interchange stations: Ibbalur (Blue Line), Agara (Blue Line), Dairy Circle (Pink Line), KR Circle (Purple Line), and Hebbal (Blue Line and Orange Line).

Namma Metro Phase 3

Phase 3 of the project, which includes the Orange Line, was approved in August 2024 for Rs 15,611 crore and includes two elevated corridors totaling 44.65 km: Corridor-1 (32.15 km, JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura – Orange Line) and Corridor-2 (12.50 km, Hosahalli to Kadabagere – Grey Line).

The construction has begun for this section, which is expected to be operational by 2029.

Story continues below this ad

A total of 96.1 km of the Bengaluru Metro is currently operational. The target is a 317 km network around the city. In 2026, the operational length is targeted to increase by 41.01 km from 96.1 km to 137.11 km with the opening of sections of the Pink Line.

Reach 6 Line to be opened in May

The Reach 6 Line – from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Pink Line) – which has an elevated section of 7.50 km with six stations, is planned for opening in May 2026, and a 13.76 km underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara (Pink Line) with 12 Stations, is planned for commissioning in December 2026.

Phase-2A (Blue Line) from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura, having a length of 19.75 km along the Outer Ring Road with 13 elevated stations, is also slated for opening in December 2026. Phase-2B (Blue Line), from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport and having a length of 27 km, will be opened in June 2027, while the 11-km-long Hebbal to Krishnarajapuram stretch will be opened in December 2027.