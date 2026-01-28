Double-decker buses a hit in Bengaluru upon return, nearly 400 tourists savour the service on Republic Day

Each bus has a capacity of 40 passengers: 20 on the fully air-conditioned lower deck and 20 on the open-top upper deck. (Express Photo).

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

Just a week after the launch of the double-decker Ambaari buses by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the tourist-friendly tour has quickly gained popularity throughout the city. In this first week, the buses served 700 passengers, with Republic Day seeing the highest turnout of 398.

The complete bus ride lasts approximately 40 minutes, starting from Ravindra Kalakshetra. The bus passes through several notable locations, including Corporation Circle, Visvesvaraya Museum, Chinnaswamy Stadium, the General Post Office, and Vidhana Soudha, before returning to Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Although there is no designated ticket counter yet, passengers can purchase tickets at Ravindra Kalakshetra or book them through the official KSTDC website. Each ticket guarantees a round trip, allowing passengers to hop on or hop off at any of the marked destinations to enjoy a city tour.