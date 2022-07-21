Don’t recruit RTC staff for 5 years: Expert panel to Karnataka government

Considering the expenditure of state-owned bus corporations, an expert panel has recommended to the Karnataka government that it should not hire new staff for another five years as the present employees are sufficient to operate over 35,000 buses in the state.

The state runs four road transport corporations, namely the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

A report submitted by retired IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday says that BMTC is spending Rs 5,072 crore on its employees, which has increased staff costs by 82 per cent from 2013-14. Staff costs have increased from Rs 3,022 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 5,072 crore in 2019-20, the report has pointed out.

According to the report, accessed by The Indian Express, employee costs contribute to 45 per cent of RTC costs and 55 per cent of BMTC costs, and 48 per cent of RTCs’ revenue and 69 per cent of BMTC’s revenue is spent on its staff.

Considering the current operation practices, the RTCs will require 50 per cent more staff to meet the future fleet. While RTCs employ about 1.07 lakh staff, the sanctioned strength is about 1,24,155 and 16,969 posts are vacant.

Stating that reducing staff costs is key for the financial sustainability of RTCs, the report recommended that they convert to ‘driver only’ bus operations where the tickets can be sold by franchisees in rural and urban areas and tickets can be issued by staff at bus stops and external kiosks. It also suggested automatic fare collection technologies like mobile apps and smart cards, saying that this can reduce the number of tickets issued from 15-less than 5 per cent.

The report has suggested abolishing vacant posts, training employees at all levels to increase productivity, transferring workshop staff to depots and allowing outsourcing for fitness renewal and heavy body repairs through contract labour.