‘Don’t provoke us, chief minister’: Karnataka contractors’ body demands clearing Rs 37K crore dues; threatens stir

G M Nandakumar, General Secretary, KSCA, alleged that tender approvals of the Urban Development department were being run by middlemen. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) has threatened to stop all work and stage a statewide stir if pending bills to the tune of Rs 37,370 crore are not cleared immediately.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, KSCA state president R Manjunath said that they would submit a petition to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to address their concerns.

“Don’t provoke us, chief minister,” he said, seeking an appointment from CM Siddaramaiah over the next few days for a phased release of funds. Failing this, contractors will stop work and stage a protest on March 5, he added.