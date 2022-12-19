Domestic help, security guard found murdered at Bengaluru businessman’s house in robbery case

A security guard and a domestic worker employed at the home of a businessman in the Koramangala area of Southeast Bengaluru were found murdered at their place of work Sunday when the owners of the house were away for a family event.

The police have said the preliminary investigations into the case have revealed the murders were carried out during the course of a robbery at the house of businessman Rajagopala Reddy. Reddy has also reported that Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery have been missing following the robbery, they added.

Domestic worker Kariyappa, 55, and security guard Dil Bahadur, 54, were found dead on Sunday—with one of the bodies being found in the house in the morning by a cook and the second in a sump in the evening. “The incident happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first body (domestic worker) was found in the morning and the second (security guard) in the evening,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Baba said.

Kariyappa was reportedly employed at the house for over two decades while the security guard from Nepal had been working for the family for two years.

Reddy’s family had left their home Saturday to attend a family event in Andhra Pradesh. The police suspect that someone who knew the family and was aware of their absence Saturday night could be linked to the crime.

Initially, the police suspected the role of the security guard as he was missing when Kariyappa’s body was found. However, Bahadur’s body was found later in the building’s underground sump when the police were carrying out a search of the premises for evidence. According to the police, the hands and legs of both employees were tied up and they were smothered to death.

The police said they have found clues and that a breakthrough in the case is likely soon.