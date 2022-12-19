scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Domestic help, security guard found murdered at Bengaluru businessman’s house in robbery case

Domestic worker Kariyappa, and security guard Dil Bahadur, were found dead on Sunday—with one of the bodies being found in the house in the morning by a cook and the second in a sump in the evening

The police said they have found clues and that a breakthrough in the case is likely soon. (Representational)

A security guard and a domestic worker employed at the home of a businessman in the Koramangala area of Southeast Bengaluru were found murdered at their place of work Sunday when the owners of the house were away for a family event.

The police have said the preliminary investigations into the case have revealed the murders were carried out during the course of a robbery at the house of businessman Rajagopala Reddy. Reddy has also reported that Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery have been missing following the robbery, they added.

Domestic worker Kariyappa, 55, and security guard Dil Bahadur, 54, were found dead on Sunday—with one of the bodies being found in the house in the morning by a cook and the second in a sump in the evening. “The incident happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first body (domestic worker) was found in the morning and the second (security guard) in the evening,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Baba said.

Kariyappa was reportedly employed at the house for over two decades while the security guard from Nepal had been working for the family for two years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Reddy’s family had left their home Saturday to attend a family event in Andhra Pradesh. The police suspect that someone who knew the family and was aware of their absence Saturday night could be linked to the crime.

Other reads |Man held in Bengaluru for selling drugs by posing as food delivery agent, contraband worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Initially, the police suspected the role of the security guard as he was missing when Kariyappa’s body was found. However, Bahadur’s body was found later in the building’s underground sump when the police were carrying out a search of the premises for evidence. According to the police, the hands and legs of both employees were tied up and they were smothered to death.

More from Bangalore

The police said they have found clues and that a breakthrough in the case is likely soon.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 12:59:34 pm
Next Story

Infant dies hours after birth due to lack of facilities at Mumbai hospital, ‘doctor’ flees

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close