scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Dome-like structures removed from Mysuru bus stop after spat between BJP MP, MLA

In a release, S A Ramdas said that unnecessarily communalising the issue had hurt him. This is being interpreted as a setback for the local MLA.

During the third week of November, Prathap Simha had raked up the issue claiming that a large dome flanked by two smaller domes "was a mosque" and that he would demolish the structure within a couple of days.

Two of the three controversial domes atop a bus stop in Mysuru, which had turned into a friction point between BJP leaders of the district, were removed late on Saturday. The domes atop the bus stop near JSS College, Ooty Road, which according to local MLA S A Ramdas was modelled along the lines of Mysuru Palace, had attracted the wrath of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha who had threatened to demolish them.

After authorities cleared the smaller domes, Simha claimed victory saying he had stuck to his guns and ensured that the structures were removed. District authorities, who had sought time to resolve the issue, also have fulfilled their responsibilities, he added.

In a release, Ramdas said that unnecessarily communalising the issue had hurt him. This is being interpreted as a setback for the local MLA.

Both Simha and Ramdas are from the BJP and the dispute was seen as a tussle within party ranks over one-upmanship in the district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot
More from Bangalore

During the third week of November, Simha had raked up the issue claiming that a large dome flanked by two smaller domes “was a mosque” and that he would demolish the structure within a couple of days. Ramdas had retorted saying the shelter was not built along any religious lines, but to depict the heritage of the city. “Some people have misunderstood the design to claim that it is built like a mosque,” he had said.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 03:11:40 pm
Next Story

This video of Glaw Lake will make you want to visit Arunachal Pradesh

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close