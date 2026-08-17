Karnataka woman raped for 6 months, left pregnant, doctor, nurse arrested

The police have also booked an SDPI leader for allegedly assisting in facilitating the abortion.

The Karnataka Police have arrested a doctor and a nurse, and five other people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in Gadag district.

The accused have been identified as Sikandar Gulabsab Bepari, Pradeep Sagar Navalekar, Shabbeer Ahmed alias Joonsab Mahmad Rafiq Langoti, Bharat Mahadevappa Koravar, Sandeep Sagar Navalekar, Dr Nagaraj Kamatar and Rekha Shirahatti. According to a police officer, the victim is mentally challenged and was being raped for over six months, but the crime came to light only recently after she became pregnant.

The woman’s mother, who spoke to the media, said they had taken her to hospital after she complained of stomach pain and then the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.