Karnataka woman raped for 6 months, left pregnant, doctor, nurse arrested

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The Karnataka Police have arrested a doctor and a nurse, and five other people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in Gadag district.
The accused have been identified as Sikandar Gulabsab Bepari, Pradeep Sagar Navalekar, Shabbeer Ahmed alias Joonsab Mahmad Rafiq Langoti, Bharat Mahadevappa Koravar, Sandeep Sagar Navalekar, Dr Nagaraj Kamatar and Rekha Shirahatti. According to a police officer, the victim is mentally challenged and was being raped for over six months, but the crime came to light only recently after she became pregnant.
The woman’s mother, who spoke to the media, said they had taken her to hospital after she complained of stomach pain and then the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.
Gadag Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Jagadeesh Friday said a special team has been formed to investigate the case.
A police officer said, “Sikandar Gulabsab Bepari, Pradeep Sagar Navalekar, Shabbeer Ahmed, and Bharat Mahadevappa Koravar lured the victim with chocolates and have sexually assaulted her multiple times. When the issue came to light, according to the mother, the accused and some leaders in the locality offered money to the family and threatened them not to inform the police. They also made arrangements for abortion.”
Dr Kamatar and nurse Shirahatti allegedly administered abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy illegally. The police have also booked Gadag Anjuman president Anwar Bagewadi, secretary Altaf Koppal, and Social Democratic Party of India leader Bilal Gokavi for allegedly assisting in facilitating the abortion.
A medical shop owner accused of supplying the pills without a prescription is currently absconding, with police efforts underway to trace him.
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