scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Docs: 2-year-old Pak child doing fine after bone marrow transplant

Amyra, daughter of Pakistan cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht, had undergone the bone marrow transplant at Narayana Health hospital as a cure for rare disorder — mucopolysaccharidosis type-1 (MPS I).

Baby Amyra with her mother Sadaf Khan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. She was operated upon four months ago. (PTI)

Four months after two-year-old Amyra of Pakistan underwent the bone marrow transplant at a Bengaluru hospital, the doctors found her doing well while sharing her case study on Wednesday.

Amyra, daughter of Pakistan cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht, had undergone the bone marrow transplant at Narayana Health hospital as a cure for rare disorder — mucopolysaccharidosis type-1 (MPS I).

Read |Three-year-old bone marrow donor, Bengaluru doctors give Iraqi boy a new lease of life

“Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs, including eyes and brain,” Narayana Health founder-chairman Devi Shetty told reporters.

Amyra’s life was saved using the bone marrow of her father, doctors said. Dr Sunil Bhat who treated the child said mucopolysaccharidosis is a condition wherein there is an enzyme missing in the body. Because of the deficiency of that enzyme, the patient develops “a lot of changes in the body, the liver and spleen becomes big, bones change”.. “Most of these children with such rare conditions become handicapped by the age of 19, and many die in the second decade of their life. So, bone marrow transplant is one of the treatment options for this,” he explained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

“The girl did not have any siblings and we looked for an unrelated donor but that was also not available. That’s why we chose to use one of the parents as donor, which is known as half-matched donor transplant,” Dr Bhat said.

More from Bangalore

The child’s mother Sadaf said she had no idea about the disorder and approached Dr Bhat after doing a lot of research. She added that the doctors and the para-medical team were helpful.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:54:17 am
Next Story

Draft framework looks beyond classroom, to let students earn credit for vocational studies, too

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement