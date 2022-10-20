Docs: 2-year-old Pak child doing fine after bone marrow transplant

Four months after two-year-old Amyra of Pakistan underwent the bone marrow transplant at a Bengaluru hospital, the doctors found her doing well while sharing her case study on Wednesday.

Amyra, daughter of Pakistan cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht, had undergone the bone marrow transplant at Narayana Health hospital as a cure for rare disorder — mucopolysaccharidosis type-1 (MPS I).

“Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs, including eyes and brain,” Narayana Health founder-chairman Devi Shetty told reporters.

Amyra’s life was saved using the bone marrow of her father, doctors said. Dr Sunil Bhat who treated the child said mucopolysaccharidosis is a condition wherein there is an enzyme missing in the body. Because of the deficiency of that enzyme, the patient develops “a lot of changes in the body, the liver and spleen becomes big, bones change”.. “Most of these children with such rare conditions become handicapped by the age of 19, and many die in the second decade of their life. So, bone marrow transplant is one of the treatment options for this,” he explained.

“The girl did not have any siblings and we looked for an unrelated donor but that was also not available. That’s why we chose to use one of the parents as donor, which is known as half-matched donor transplant,” Dr Bhat said.

The child’s mother Sadaf said she had no idea about the disorder and approached Dr Bhat after doing a lot of research. She added that the doctors and the para-medical team were helpful.