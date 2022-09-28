scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Do not conduct programmes under our banner, CFI appeals to students after PFI ban

“We are not responsible for using the name or banner of the organisation for any programme or activity or social media posts and comments,” CFI said in a statement.

A man walks past the old office of Popular Front of India (PFI) Islamic group, in New Delhi, India, September 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

A day after the Union Home Ministry banned Popular Front of India and its affiliated organisation Campus Front of India (CFI) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the CFI in a statement asked its activists to not hold any event or programmes under the organisation banner.

CFI, which is a student wing of PFI, Wednesday called the ban undemocratic and said it would challenge it in court. In a statement CFI said, “We request to all the students who had associated with the organisation previously, to not conduct any programme or activity in the name of the organisation. We are not responsible for using the name or banner of the organisation for any programme or activity or social media posts and comments.”

Criticising the Centre’s ban on CFI, the organisation said, “Campus Front of India has been working for over a decade among students across the country with a vision of building socially concerned and responsible youths with a secular and democratic spirit. We have succeeded in achieving it to an extent.”

It added, “Many educated youths, who were part of the organisation, have now been active in the various spheres of social activities. CFI has maintained constitutional and democratic values and not promoted activities against our law. Hence, as an organisation that, in accordance with the law, concedes the ban order by the MHA and will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect. At the same time, we reject all the allegations against the Campus Front in connection with PFI as baseless and fabricated. It will be challenged in court after discussion with legal experts by the concerned persons.”

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:38:05 pm
Live Blog

