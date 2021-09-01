DMK MLA’s son among 7 killed in high-speed crash in Bengaluru

Seven people, including the son of a DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu, were killed when the Audi Q3 luxury car they were in crashed against a boundary wall at high speed in a south Bengaluru locality early on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on a main road in Koramangala, a commercial and semi-residential locality, when the car travelling at a high speed – as per images captured by a CCTV camera near the crash site – failed to negotiate a small curve on the road and rammed into the boundary wall of a private property.

Karuna Sagar, 25, the son of DMK MLA Y Prakaash, who represents Hosur bordering Bengaluru, was driving the car, police said. The other occupants who were killed were identified as Karuna Sagar’s fiancee Bindu, 28, and five of their friends – Ishita Biswas, 21, Dhanush M, 29, Akshay Goyal, 25, Utsav, 25 and Rohith, 23.

While the MLA’s son was a businessman, the others were employees of different private firms and living in paying guest facilities in Bengaluru.

Biswas hailed from Maharashtra and worked with an MNC firm, Dhanush M from Kerala was a dentist, Akshay Goyal from Kerala was a senior sales associate with a private firm, Utsav from Haryana was an auditor and Rohith Ladva from Karnataka was a business development officer with a private firm. Bindu was from Bengaluru and was living in a paying guest facility in the city, according to the Bengaluru traffic police.

According to police sources, Karuna Sagar left Hosur Monday evening for Bengaluru. He met his friends at a paying guest facility in Koramangala. The accident took place in the vicinity of the PG facility when the group was heading towards Forum Mall.

DCP (traffic) East K M Shantharaju said Karuna Sagar was driving the car. “The car was driven in a rash and negligent manner. First they hit the bollards on the pedestrian way and then crashed into the front portion of a building 20 feet away,” he said.

“We yet to ascertain if they were drunk or were under the influence of any kind of substances. Adugodi traffic police have registered a case of rash driving and an Assistant Commissioner of Police level officer is probing the case,” said JCP (traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda.

The impact of the crash was such that the front portion of the car was completely destroyed. Parts of the car were strewn 20 feet away from the accident spot.

The Audi Q3 TDI Quattro involved in the crash was registered in 2015 in the name of Sanjeevini Blue Metal, a construction materials firm in Hosur. The Hosur MLA is in construction materials business.

Eyewitnesses said while six of the occupants died at the crash site, one person died on way to hospital. Airbags in the car did not deploy due to some reason, a police officer said.

A relative of the Hosur MLA, who was at St John’s Hospital mortuary, said Karuna Sagar had called home around 8.30 pm on Monday and informed that he would be eating dinner outside. He had said that he would probably stay the night at his sister’s home in Bengaluru.

“We got information of the death at 5am and we rushed to the hospital. Prakaash lost his wife four months ago due to kidney-related ailments,” the relative Maregowda said. He said the families of Karuna Sagar and Bindu were related and talks were being held to fix their marriage.

Police sources said Bindu’s parents were not aware that she was in Bengaluru as she had called them over the phone and informed them that she had got a job in Chennai and was reporting the next day.