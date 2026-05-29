DK Shivakumar’s ‘pillar of strength’ post after Siddaramaiah quits as CM

A day after Congress veteran Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is set to take over the top post, put out a long post on X, praising Siddaramaiah and noting how he has been a “pillar of strength”.

Siddaramaiah’s resignation marks an end to the long-drawn tussle within the Karnataka government over the Chief Minister post. The 77-year-old took up the job after the Congress’s victory in the 2023 Assembly polls. Shivakumar, also seen as a frontrunner, had to settle for a Deputy Chief Minister tag. As the government completed half of its five-year term, talk of a rotational chief ministership promise floated. While it was not confirmed whether such a promise was made, the unease within the ruling party stayed. Siddaramaiah dismissed any speculation about a change of guard till the Congress high command intervened and asked him to step down.

Shivakumar is now set to take charge. The Congress legislature party will meet tomorrow to elect its leader.

This morning, Shivakumar praised Siddaramaiah’s commitment to social justice in a long post.

“God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Shri Siddaramaiah avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice,” he wrote on X.

“As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka.

“The impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka’s growth story. Over nearly five decades in public life, he has shaped the political and social fabric of our state through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership,” he added.

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Shivakumar then said it has been his privilege to work alongside Siddaramaiah.

“Ever since I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as KPCC President in 2020, Siddaramaiah avaru has stood firmly beside me like a pillar of strength. Together, we have worked shoulder to shoulder in strengthening the party and taking its vision to the people. It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight. I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka’s progress and welfare,” he wrote.

“As the saying goes, ‘If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together.’ I look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka,” Shivakumar wrote.

Siddaramaiah has said he would continue in active politics. The Congress high command had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, but he has turned it down. “I humbly rejected the offer, saying I am not interested in national politics. People (of my constituency) elected me for five years. There are still two years left in my tenure,” he said.

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This morning, Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Shivakumar too will be in Delhi today.

On the meeting between Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues.” Surjewala said there is “no hurdle” in the smooth transition of power in Karnataka.