DK Shivakumar’s daughter to marry son of CCD founder VG Siddhartha

The marriage is expected to take place later this year The marriage is expected to take place later this year

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aisshwarya is set to marry Amartya Hegde, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, later this year.

Confirming this, sources close to Shivakumar’s political aides in Bengaluru told Indianexpress.com that the duo might get engaged by August.

“The families are now waiting for one year to be completed since Siddhartha’s death on July 31. While the engagement will take place in August, the marriage will not be delayed by more than two months since then,” the source said.

22-year-old Aisshwarya, Shivakumar’s eldest daughter, is an engineering graduate. She is at present looking after the administration of Global Academy of Technology founded by Shivakumar.

Amartya (27) had completed his education in the US and is now managing his family’s business along with his mother Malavika Hegde.

Amartya is also the grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union External Affairs Minister S M Krishna, who is known to be a mentor of Shivakumar in his early days in politics.

Soon after Siddhartha’s death last year, Shivakumar was seen spending time with the deceased’s family. He had taken the initiative to fly Krishna and his wife in a helicopter from HAL airport in Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru for the funeral in Chethanahalli estate.

