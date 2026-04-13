‘Respect the party’: D K Shivakumar warns Delhi-bound MLAs seeking Cabinet berths

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After a delegation of Karnataka Congress legislators visited Delhi to seek Cabinet positions, Deputy Chief Minister and party president D K Shivakumar warned them of potential disciplinary action. He emphasised that any statements made to the media that could harm the party’s image would not be tolerated.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Shivakumar acknowledged the visit by a group of MLAs and said there was nothing wrong in meeting party leaders. “But all of them should maintain discipline. They should respect the party. They should not go in front of the media and spoil the party’s image. The future of everyone is in the party and not in the media,” he said.
Prior to the MLAs’ visit to Delhi, some of them had approached him to discuss it. Shivakumar said that he told the legislators that it was not wrong for first-time or second-time legislators to seek Cabinet portfolios. But, this is not the time as elections are ongoing in various states, Shivakumar said.
“I appeal to all my MLAs: it is not wrong to meet party leaders. But if you issue unnecessary statements, we will have to act,” he said.
Several MLAs from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp in the Karnataka Congress travelled to Delhi Sunday seeking Cabinet berths during the reshuffle. Though a reshuffle was expected in November – coinciding with the completion of two and a half years of Congress rule – it was put on hold due to the power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The deputy CM is said to have opposed the reshuffle until the high command provided clarity on a change of guard in the state.
Legislators who travelled to Delhi included Ashok Pattan, S N Narayanaswamy, C Puttarangashetty, Belur Gopalkrishna and others. Speculation is that the much-discussed Cabinet reshuffle will finally take place in May, following the announcement of the results of various state elections.
Responding to a question from Congress leaders from the Muslim community about an alleged attempt to sabotage the party’s prospects in the Davanagere South bypoll, Shivakumar said he had sought a report. “Let me get the report. I will act on it,” he said.
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