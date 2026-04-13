‘Respect the party’: D K Shivakumar warns Delhi-bound MLAs seeking Cabinet berths

After a delegation of Karnataka Congress legislators visited Delhi to seek Cabinet positions, Deputy Chief Minister and party president D K Shivakumar warned them of potential disciplinary action. He emphasised that any statements made to the media that could harm the party’s image would not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Shivakumar acknowledged the visit by a group of MLAs and said there was nothing wrong in meeting party leaders. “But all of them should maintain discipline. They should respect the party. They should not go in front of the media and spoil the party’s image. The future of everyone is in the party and not in the media,” he said.