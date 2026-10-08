D K Shivakumar alleges plot to trap ministers, officials in Karnataka: ‘I’ve got all proof’

D K Shivakumar said, "Some people came to me. I will release photos if you want. I know who is doing what". (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday alleged that attempts are being made to trap him and discredit the state government, claiming similar efforts were being made against his ministers and bureaucrats.

Responding to media queries on alleged attempts to trap ministers in his Cabinet, he said, “They tried to start with me. I have got all proof…. This (the attempt) is after I became CM. They are trying others also. I know who the ‘pitamaha’ (grandfather) is, who is financing it, and other information.” He was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

The chief minister said that some people had approached him in the guise of discussing something; he said he knew how they came to meet him, and details of those they had met before. “Some people came to me. I will release photos if you want. I know who is doing what,” he said.