D K Shivakumar alleges plot to trap ministers, officials in Karnataka: ‘I’ve got all proof’

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday alleged that attempts are being made to trap him and discredit the state government, claiming similar efforts were being made against his ministers and bureaucrats.
Responding to media queries on alleged attempts to trap ministers in his Cabinet, he said, “They tried to start with me. I have got all proof…. This (the attempt) is after I became CM. They are trying others also. I know who the ‘pitamaha’ (grandfather) is, who is financing it, and other information.” He was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.
The chief minister said that some people had approached him in the guise of discussing something; he said he knew how they came to meet him, and details of those they had met before. “Some people came to me. I will release photos if you want. I know who is doing what,” he said.
Since he had suspicions about the people who were meeting him, Shivakumar said that he had informed the police in advance. “I have collected their information and relevant documents. I shouldn’t be disclosing the details now,” Shivakumar said.
Apart from ministers, he alleged that there was also a ploy to trap officials in the state government. Shivakumar said he has warned officials to be careful about the same.
Those plotting to trap ministers and bureaucrats, according to the CM, are “hired by a leader.” “I have credible information,” he added.
Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in June after Siddaramaiah stepped down as part of a power-sharing pact.
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