D K Shivakumar seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, fresh SIR in Karnataka

Following The Indian Express investigation into the conflict within the Election Commission of India (ECI), Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and called for scrapping the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in the state.

Shivakumar, who previously wrote to the ECI, requesting an extension of the October 4 deadline to submit corrections for the draft voters list published on August 24, urged a “fresh revision of electoral data to protect democracy and every citizen’s right to vote”.

Criticising the internal functioning of the poll body, Shivakumar said, “When a majority of the members do not agree with an opinion, a decision cannot be imposed unilaterally. It would be better if the Chief Election Commissioner voluntarily resigns on moral grounds.” He noted that the ECI’s autonomy is severely undermined when unilateral decisions are enforced.