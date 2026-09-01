‘Open to suggestions’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar after protests over park land rule

Bengaluru residents participate in the campaign “Walk in Lalbagh. Walk for Lalbagh”, demanding protection for the few open spaces in the city. (Express Photo)

Days after Bengaluru residents and BJP leaders protested in huge numbers against a legal amendment allowing the use of 5 per cent of the city’s protected park land for public utilities, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government would revisit the decision.

Speaking to the media near his residence, Shivakumar said, “I will examine why this proposal to allocate 5 per cent of park land came about, what the previous government did, and which land was given to whom. I will call for the files, and we can discuss this again in the Assembly.”

“There was no discussion while passing the amendment to the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act. Now, they are staging a protest and let them do it. I am ready to hold discussions on it. I know how they (BJP) also allotted parks and other lands. There’s no need for anyone to worry. I know how to protect park land,” he said.