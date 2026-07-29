‘See ground reality’: D K Shivakumar offers helicopter tour of Cauvery to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Wednesday said the state government will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) order directing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by filing an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). He also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to visit the Cauvery basin in Karnataka to assess the ground reality firsthand.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said a high-level meeting was held with the Advocate General, legal experts, and senior officials regarding the CWRC order. “Preparations are currently underway to file an appeal before the CWMA,” he said.