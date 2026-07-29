‘See ground reality’: D K Shivakumar offers helicopter tour of Cauvery to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Wednesday said the state government will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) order directing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by filing an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). He also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to visit the Cauvery basin in Karnataka to assess the ground reality firsthand.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said a high-level meeting was held with the Advocate General, legal experts, and senior officials regarding the CWRC order. “Preparations are currently underway to file an appeal before the CWMA,” he said.
On Tuesday, the CWRC directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Issued amid severe distress and rainfall deficit across Karnataka’s catchment areas, the directive sparked widespread protests in key basin districts, including Mandya and Mysuru.
Responding to questions on the issue, Shivakumar noted that the CWRC had previously turned down Tamil Nadu’s demands for water release on two occasions, citing shortage. “However, this time it has directed Karnataka to release water. We have discussed all legal remedies with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the officials concerned,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that upon returning to Bengaluru, he would convene a meeting with Opposition party leaders to discuss the state’s strategy. He mentioned plans to meet with CM Vijay soon, as the Tamil Nadu leader is expected to visit Karnataka in the coming days.
“We have requested Chief Minister Vijay to assess the situation in the Cauvery basin personally. I have also informed him that the Karnataka government will make all necessary helicopter arrangements for his visit. He should witness the ground realities himself, and let us see what decision he takes,” Shivakumar added.
The long-standing Cauvery water-sharing conflict typically sharpens during drought and low-rainfall years. Opposing the release, Karnataka maintains that cumulative inflows into the four reservoirs across the Cauvery basin are nearly 66 per cent below the 30-year average, leaving barely enough water to meet the state’s drinking needs.
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