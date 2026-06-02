Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka CM in lowkey ceremony

The new Karnataka cabinet formation exercise could also see the appointment of deputy chief ministers and a new president for the state Congress to replace DK Shivakumar. (Photo: X/DK Shivakumar)

Karnataka is set to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the 34th Chief Minister of the state, D K Shivakumar, 64, and the first batch of around 10 ministers —including Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, 45, an MLC — on Wednesday.

The oath ceremony will be held with minimal fanfare at the state Lok Bhavan with a crowd of around 2,000 in attendance.

Shivakumar opted for a lowkey swearing-in at the behest of the Congress leadership, which decided on May 26 to ask Siddaramaiah, 78, the popular CM of the state, to make way for the younger Shivakumar.

Probable list of 10 ministers who may take oath

The probable list of 10 ministers who are likely to be finalised for oath taking along with Shivakumar include several seniors from the Siddaramaiah cabinet and two young ministers — Priyank Kharge (a Dalit and son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge) and Krishna Byre Gowda (Vokkaliga).