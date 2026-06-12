At NITI Aayog meet, DK Shivakumar seeks Centre-state partnership for Karnataka growth

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday sought to partner with the Centre on development initiatives during the 11th meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog, a change from the confrontational stance the state government had taken in recent years under former CM Siddaramaiah.

During the meeting, Shivakumar called for greater flexibility for states in implementing centrally funded schemes, incentivising states for improvements in nutrition, learning, employment, health, and sustainability, expanding digital public infrastructure, and strengthening urban and regional economic growth centres for quality employment and resilience against global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

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“The vision of inclusive human development can only be realised through cooperative federalism, collaborative governance and collective national effort. States are not merely implementing agencies, but laboratories of innovation and growth,” Shivakumar said at the meeting council, according to speaker notes shared by the Karnataka CMO.