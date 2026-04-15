‘Punishing progress’: D K Shivakumar warns of united resistance by southern states against delimitation

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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over reported proposals to expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. Terming the move “political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states,” Shivakumar warned that the South would mount a united front against any attempt to marginalise its political voice.
Shivakumar, currently campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, took to X to voice his concerns. He argued that the proposal systematically penalises states that have successfully implemented population control and welfare reforms.
“This is not delimitation. This is political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states. The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 will systematically reduce the voice of the South, while rewarding unchecked population growth elsewhere. This is nothing but punishing progress and good governance,” he stated.
This is not delimitation. This is political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states.
The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 will systematically reduce the voice of the South, while rewarding unchecked population growth elsewhere. This is nothing but…
— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 15, 2026
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Shivakumar also addressed the link between the seat expansion and the Women’s Reservation Bill. While the Congress supports the 33 per cent quota, the party has consistently demanded its immediate implementation without waiting for the next census or delimitation exercise.
“Congress fully supports Women’s Reservation. In fact, it was Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s vision and commitment that brought this dream to the national agenda. We demand that it be implemented without linking it to delimitation or seat expansion,” he wrote, urging the Union government not to “hide behind women’s empowerment to push a deeply unfair political agenda”.
The proposal has triggered a wave of opposition across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Leaders across the region argue that a population-based expansion would disproportionately benefit northern states, effectively diluting the South’s parliamentary influence. Shivakumar called the timing of the restructuring, which came amid a busy election cycle, “deeply suspicious” and unacceptable.
“India’s strength lies in balance not in domination. In fairness and not in manipulation. The Southern states will stand united, speak in one voice, and defend the true spirit of federalism. We will not allow the South to be politically marginalised,” he added.
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