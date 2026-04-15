‘Punishing progress’: D K Shivakumar warns of united resistance by southern states against delimitation

D K Shivakumar has joined several other leaders from southern states to have slammed the delimitation proposal (File photo),

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over reported proposals to expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. Terming the move “political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states,” Shivakumar warned that the South would mount a united front against any attempt to marginalise its political voice.

Shivakumar, currently campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, took to X to voice his concerns. He argued that the proposal systematically penalises states that have successfully implemented population control and welfare reforms.

“This is not delimitation. This is political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states. The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 will systematically reduce the voice of the South, while rewarding unchecked population growth elsewhere. This is nothing but punishing progress and good governance,” he stated.