‘Shouldn’t I own property?’: Shivakumar responds to Kumaraswamy’s scam charge

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Tuesday hit back at Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, calling him “very, very desperate” and accusing him of making allegations about his assets as he could not “tolerate the Congress government’s popularity.”

Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar’s fortune was linked to the alleged Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road scam, and demanded the chief minister’s resignation.

Countering charges that his declared assets had risen from Rs 4 crore in 2003 to Rs 1,444 crore in 2023, Shivakumar dared Kumaraswamy to lodge a complaint with any agency, noting that the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department had already scrutinised his wealth.