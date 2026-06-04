Free student bus passes, Rs 2,000 crore for Bengaluru roads: D K Shivakumar announces key decisions after first Cabinet meet

Free bus passes for students in Karnataka, an employment exchange for private jobs, creation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth units with a grant of Rs 10 lakh each, Rs 2,000 crore for Bengaluru roads, and opportunities to regularise partially legalised properties in Karnataka are among the maiden decisions of the new D K Shivakumar-led Congress government on Wednesday night.

The maiden decisions were announced by Shivakumar after a Cabinet meeting held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony for the new Congress CM and his ministers.

Shivakumar said that his maiden two-hour-long Cabinet meeting focused on concerns of the state’s farmers but did not come up with any decisions as it required consultations with experts and the state bureaucracy to devise initiatives.

“In the first Cabinet meeting, we decided to give the people a new gift – a youth era. On the matter of farmers, we need to consult all experts and formulate a policy. It is not just about making promises, but they must be implemented,” Shivakumar said.

“Resolving farmers’ problems is our priority. We must prevent migration from villages to cities for jobs and education. We must eradicate the narrow mindset towards agriculture, horticulture, and dairy farming,” he said.

Among the key decisions for youths — who are emerging as a key electoral denomination in the country — is free bus passes for all students to go alongside the existing Shakthi scheme of free bus travel for all women in the state.

“Whenever I visited other regions, boys would ask me, ‘You have provided free travel by bus only for girls, but not for us.’ So, we have decided to distribute free bus passes to students. To avail this facility, the students must apply for the passes,” the new Karnataka CM said.

Employment exchange facilities in private sector

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The government will also revive employment exchange facilities for youths looking for jobs in the private sector, Shivakumar said.

One of the other key announcements was to start “10,000 youth associations” across villages in the state in the name of Bharath Jodo.

“A youth association should be formed in every panchayat. Each association will have at least 150–200 youth. In urban areas, associations will be formed at the ward level. A platform will be provided for sports, cultural programmes, developing leadership, social harmony, and showcasing the talents of youth.

The government will give a Rs 10 lakh grant to each association. The framework will be decided in the coming days,” Shivakumar said.

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The youth association plan is seen as an effort by the Congress and Shivakumar to counter grassroots youth mobilisation by right-wing groups affiliated to the BJP and RSS, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

Three of the new Cabinet decisions pertain to the urban real estate sector in Karnataka. One among them is the decision to allow windows to regularise small properties of up to 2,500 square feet that have not been given occupancy and completion certificates for deviations from approved plans to avail civic amenities like drinking water.

The Cabinet also decided to extend a scheme to regularise partially legal properties from Bengaluru to the entire state. “It has been decided to extend the conversion of B Khata to A Khata to the entire state,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar claimed that a sixth guarantee of the Congress government – apart from free bus travel for women, Rs 2000 per month to one woman from a BPL family, free power supply, free rice, and stipends for educated youth – would be a “land guarantee.” “We are moving to provide proper records for people’s property,” he said.

Grant for asphalting of all Bengaluru roads

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For the city of Bengaluru, which was managed by Shivakumar over the last three years in the Siddaramaiah-led government, the new CM has announced a grant of ₹2,000 crore “for the asphalting of all roads in Bengaluru city, excluding those already under existing projects.”

“We have decided to complete the asphalting within 3–4 months,” he stated.

“The people of the state have reposed immense faith in me. In the past, I have received both bouquets and brickbats. I believe criticisms die, but works remain. I will use my 40 years of political experience in an effort to bring new governance in the state,” Shivakumar said.

“Let the media criticise or correct the mistakes of our government. But do not fabricate baseless political news. When you criticized me, I did not question it. The people see what you show through your camera’s eye. Report according to your conscience,” the new Karnataka CM said to the media.