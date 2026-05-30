DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to be sworn-in as Karnataka CM on June 3

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah addressed party legislators and briefed them on developments over the past few days. (Credit: KPCC)

D K Shivakumar has been elected the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), following a resolution moved by Siddaramaiah. AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru Saturday to attend the CLP meeting in Vidhana Soudha’s conference hall to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Congress Legislature Meet (CLP) was convened at 4pm today to discuss leadership and organisational issues. D K Shivakumar will take the oath as chief minister of the state on June 3.

This development follows Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s acceptance of Siddaramaiah’s resignation and the dissolution of the Council of Ministers, while asking Siddaramaiah to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new arrangement is decided.