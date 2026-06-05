Karnataka Cabinet portfolios row emerges after Shivakumar Government swearing-in

D K Shivakumar during the swearing-in ceremony on the lawns of the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

The allocation of portfolios has turned out to be a major headache for the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar. A day after the CM and 13 ministers of his Cabinet were sworn in, speculations were rife that the delay was due to differences among the ministers over who should get what.

Rumours surfaced on Thursday that Ramalinga Reddy, who was among the ministers inducted, had resigned from the day-old Shivakumar Cabinet. He is reportedly unhappy over not being allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio, a berth which Shivakumar himself had held under former CM Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, Reddy had sought the portfolio soon after Congress won the 2023 polls. He had softened his stance after Shivakumar promised Reddy that the portfolio would be allotted to him once the transition of power took place.