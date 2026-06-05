Karnataka Cabinet portfolios row emerges after Shivakumar Government swearing-in

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The allocation of portfolios has turned out to be a major headache for the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar. A day after the CM and 13 ministers of his Cabinet were sworn in, speculations were rife that the delay was due to differences among the ministers over who should get what.
Rumours surfaced on Thursday that Ramalinga Reddy, who was among the ministers inducted, had resigned from the day-old Shivakumar Cabinet. He is reportedly unhappy over not being allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio, a berth which Shivakumar himself had held under former CM Siddaramaiah.
According to sources, Reddy had sought the portfolio soon after Congress won the 2023 polls. He had softened his stance after Shivakumar promised Reddy that the portfolio would be allotted to him once the transition of power took place.
However, Krishna Byre Gowda emerged as the top choice for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, irking Reddy. Sources added that attempts were being made to cajole the senior Congress leader by offering him the Water Resources portfolio.
There was also speculation about differences among leaders, such as Satish Jarkiholi, over the portfolios allotted to them. While the Excise ministry was offered to him, he is learnt to have insisted on continuing as Public Works Department minister. Under Shivakumar, sources say that Priyank Kharge, who was formerly the IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, will be the Home Minister, while continuing with the IT/BT portfolio. Dr G Parameshwara, who was Home Minister under Siddaramaiah, will be the Revenue Minister. He will also handle the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department.
Another senior minister, KJ George, will continue as Energy Minister and handle the Tourism portfolio. MB Patil has retained the Industries Department, and K H Muniyappa will continue as Food and Civil Supplies minister.
Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah, will handle the Urban Development Department, sources said.
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