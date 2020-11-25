DK Shivakumar appears before CBI for interrogation in disproportionate assets case

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File/ANI Photo)

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar appeared before CBI officials Wednesday for interrogation in connection with a case of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore.

Shivakumar who reached CBI office at Ganganagar in Bellary road around 3.40pm was present till 5.30 pm and later left for Gujarat to pay his last respects to Congress leader Ahmed Patel who passed away on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters at the CBI office, Shivakumar said he will cooperate with the investigating officers: “I will cooperate with CBI as I did with the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials,” he said.

On November 19, the CBI had issued summons to DK Shivakumar to appear for questioning on November 23, but due to his daughter’s engagement, he requested the agency to allow him to appear before them on November 25.

According to CBI sources, Shivakumar said he would appear later as he had to travel to Gujarat to attend the final rites of Ahmed Patel.

On October 5, the CBI officials had registered a case of DA against Shivakumar and conducted raids at his residence and 13 other places of his family members and aides in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai. The CBI had recovered Rs 57 lakh cash and several documents, including property documents, bank related information and computer hard disk.

CBI had also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore. Before appearing for questioning, Shivakumar alleged the CBI was being misused to target him. “Am I the only one in the entire state who has assets? Despite the advocate general having opined that it was not a fit case to be probed by CBI, the state government went ahead and handed over the case to CBI,” Shivakumar said.

“I have nothing against CBI officers who are conducting investigation and questioning according to the rule,” he added.

