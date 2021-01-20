DK Shivakumar alleges farmers stopped en route Bengaluru ahead of ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that farmers coming to Bengaluru to participate in the anti-farm laws protest — ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ — called by the party were being stopped by the police. Shivakumar also urged farmers to stop wherever they were, “block highways” and protest in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi since November.

The former minister said that he received several phone calls from farmers in other districts complaining about the same. “Many (farmers) have shared concern that they have been stopped by police and are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru from different other districts. I urge them to stop wherever they are, block highways, roads, and to be a part of the protest,” Shivakumar said.

Further, expressing dissent over police action, he added, “It is evident that the BJP government is trying to stop farmers at any cost by not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to arrive near the Sangolli Rayanna statue (in Bengaluru) and participate in the massive protest rally.” The leader also uploaded a video on social media urging protestors not to step back.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Bengaluru City Police denied permission for the protest citing Covid-19 guidelines.

However, agitating farmers and Congress workers assembled in different parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of farmers have gathered at City Railway Station in the Majestic area, Maurya Circle, and next to Freedom Park. According to Bengaluru City Police, hundreds of personnel have been deployed in these areas to ensure law and order is maintained. “Over 500 police personnel are on duty in and around the railway station in Majestic,” police said.

Marches from different parts of the city are planned to culminate at Freedom Park after which a rally to Raj Bhavan is scheduled. “A memorandum will be submitted to the Karnataka Governor against the new farm laws. With Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi backing the farmers’ protest, the State Congress is also extending support to protesting farmers,” Congress leader and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said.