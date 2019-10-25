Flying out of Bengaluru this weekend? These are the indicative fares

The long weekend is around the corner with Diwali/Deepavali just a couple of days away. If you are planning a quick getaway and fly out of Bengaluru to your favourite destinations in India, here’s how costly or cheap your flights can get:

Bengaluru-Delhi airfares for Diwali weekend 2019

Demand for flight tickets to Delhi is always high during the festive season, with the city being the most visited domestic location for passengers from Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Delhi flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 8,284 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 10, 380 – Rs 25, 669 (02 hrs 30 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 3,777 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 6,300 (02 hrs 35 mins)

Bengaluru-Mumbai airfares for Diwali weekend 2019

Mumbai is another popular destination for domestic travellers, especially during the festive season. The proximity to the country’s commercial capital from the Silicon Valley of India makes it more difficult for many to find a flight.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Mumbai flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 3,098 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 3,881 – Rs 5,305 (01 hrs 30 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 1,889 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 4,196 (01 hrs 30 mins)

Bengaluru-Hyderabad airfares for Diwali weekend 2019

One of the top three most popular domestic destinations from Bengaluru, Hyderabad is best recommended for a visit from October to March as temperatures are favorable than the normally high mercury levels in the city.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Hyderabad flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 5,033 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 9,828 – Rs 14,644 (01 hr)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 1,998 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 3,099 (01 hr)

Bengaluru-Chennai airfares for Deepavali weekend 2019

The closest state capital from Bengaluru, Chennai is a popular destination as a huge population of the IT crowd in the city hails from the Tamil Nadu capital.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Chennai flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 4,037 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 13,300 (55 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 1,574 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 2,137 (50 mins)

Bengaluru-Kochi airfares for Deepavali weekend 2019

A picturesque city with tourist-friendly destinations, coastal beauty and ethos-blending modernity with tradition, Kochi is popular among many within and outside the country. Interestingly, the major port city of Kerala was chosen among the top 10 destinations for 2020 by international travel guide Lonely Planet.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Kochi flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 5,456 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 10,485 (50 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 2,201 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 2,609 (1 hr)

Bengaluru-Trivandrum airfares for Deepavali weekend 2019

For those trying to get an all-in-one feel, Trivandrum has got it all – beaches, hillside, zoo, botanical gardens, and places of historic, cultural, and architectural importance. The southernmost state capital of India is also closest for a quick journey to Kanyakumari, the country’s southernmost tip.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Trivandrum flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 8,036 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 10,999 (01 hr 10 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 4,227 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 4,598 (1 hr 15 mins)

Bengaluru-Jaipur airfares for Diwali weekend 2019

Famous for forts and places of historic and architectural importance, Jaipur is a city that offers magnificent sights to many. A popular destination for photoshoots, the Rajasthan capital attracts domestic tourists in big numbers.

The indicative airfares for Bengaluru-Jaipur flights this weekend are as follows:

Oct. 26 (Saturday) Cheapest price: Rs 9, 583 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 10,843- Rs 18,999 (02 hrs 40 mins)

Oct. 27 (Sunday) Cheapest price: Rs 5, 076 Price for shortest travel time: Rs 7,693 (02 hrs 30 mins)