scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Lewd comment: Former Congress social media head Divya Spandana files police complaint

Kannada actor Divya Spandana ‘Ramya’, in her complaint, said a person passed derogatory comments against her on Instagram.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 10, 2022 10:56:37 am
Divya Spandana (File Photo)

Former social media head of the Congress and Kannada actor Divya Spandana ‘Ramya’ filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city cyber crime police on Thursday against an unidentified person for allegedly posting lewd comments against her on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, a senior police officer from the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station said, “Ramya herself came to the station and registered a complaint against the person, we have booked a case under the IT Act and investigation is going on.”

Divya Spandana, former Congress social media head, emerges guns blazing on Twitter

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

According to the police, Ramya, in her complaint to the CEN police, said the person passed lewd comments against her while responding to her post on Instagram. The police said a case has been registered under the IT Act as well as section 509 (word or gesture intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ramya, a well-known actress in the Kannada film industry, started her political career in 2012 through the Youth Congress. In 2013, she won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll only to lose when the Modi wave swept the 2014 general elections.

More from Bangalore

The Congress made her the head of its national digital team, but the stint ended abruptly after the heavy loss faced by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, following which she deactivated all social media accounts and announced a “break” from politics. Lately, she has not been active in politics; but is often seen on social media, especially Instagram.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement