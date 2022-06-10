Lewd comment: Former Congress social media head Divya Spandana files police complaint

Former social media head of the Congress and Kannada actor Divya Spandana ‘Ramya’ filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city cyber crime police on Thursday against an unidentified person for allegedly posting lewd comments against her on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, a senior police officer from the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station said, “Ramya herself came to the station and registered a complaint against the person, we have booked a case under the IT Act and investigation is going on.”

According to the police, Ramya, in her complaint to the CEN police, said the person passed lewd comments against her while responding to her post on Instagram. The police said a case has been registered under the IT Act as well as section 509 (word or gesture intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ramya, a well-known actress in the Kannada film industry, started her political career in 2012 through the Youth Congress. In 2013, she won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll only to lose when the Modi wave swept the 2014 general elections.

The Congress made her the head of its national digital team, but the stint ended abruptly after the heavy loss faced by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, following which she deactivated all social media accounts and announced a “break” from politics. Lately, she has not been active in politics; but is often seen on social media, especially Instagram.