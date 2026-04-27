Dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu youngsters in Bengaluru leads to dacoity and assault, 6 arrested

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The Bengaluru police Sunday said they have arrested six people in connection with a dacoity and assault case that allegedly arose from a dispute between youngsters hailing from two different states.
According to the police, the complainant – a student from Kerala studying at a college in the area – reported that on April 18, six unidentified suspects broke into his rented accommodation, where he lived with six roommates. The intruders allegedly assaulted them and threatened them with a knife, before fleeing with Rs 10,000 in cash, four mobile phones, two laptops, and a two-wheeler.
Personnel from the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru arrested six suspects on the night of April 21. The six have been identified as Abinesh, Kalai Vendhan, Vimal Raj, Kumaran, Prem Kumar, and Naveen Kumar. All except Abinesh had completed their education and were employed, with no prior criminal records. The arrests were made in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
From the accused, the police have seized two laptops, four mobile phones, the stolen two-wheeler, and another vehicle used in committing the offence. During interrogation, all six suspects reportedly confessed to the crime.
Preliminary investigations suggest the incident was rooted in a prior clash between youngsters from different states. Abinesh, a diploma student from Tamil Nadu and the prime suspect, allegedly travelled to Bengaluru with the others specifically to target the victims.
All six accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.
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