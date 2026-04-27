Dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu youngsters in Bengaluru leads to dacoity and assault, 6 arrested

The Bengaluru police have seized two laptops, four mobile phones, the stolen two-wheeler, and another vehicle used in committing the offence. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police Sunday said they have arrested six people in connection with a dacoity and assault case that allegedly arose from a dispute between youngsters hailing from two different states.

According to the police, the complainant – a student from Kerala studying at a college in the area – reported that on April 18, six unidentified suspects broke into his rented accommodation, where he lived with six roommates. The intruders allegedly assaulted them and threatened them with a knife, before fleeing with Rs 10,000 in cash, four mobile phones, two laptops, and a two-wheeler.

Personnel from the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru arrested six suspects on the night of April 21. The six have been identified as Abinesh, Kalai Vendhan, Vimal Raj, Kumaran, Prem Kumar, and Naveen Kumar. All except Abinesh had completed their education and were employed, with no prior criminal records. The arrests were made in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.