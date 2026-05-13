It is unimaginable’: Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47

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Renowned Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj died of a heart attack at his house in Bengaluru early Wednesday. He was 47.
According to family members, Raj complained of discomfort Tuesday night and contacted a doctor, who gave him an appointment for Wednesday morning. However, he suffered a heart attack before he could receive treatment.
Actor and voice artist Ravi Shankar said Raj neither drank nor smoked, and that Raj was a fitness enthusiast.
“It is unimaginable that he passed away. He faced many ups and downs in his career. While working in television serials, he received film offers and left TV. But things did not go as expected in films. Even after returning to serials, he continued to struggle. He sold his expensive watches and perfumes to support his family,” Ravi Shankar recalled.
Raj is survived by his wife and two children.
Several members of the Kannada film and television industry mourned his sudden demise.
Raj had acted in more than 25 films and television serials and had also worked as a producer. He made his film debut with Boyfriend in 2005. Some of his notable works include Love Mocktail 3, Milana, Tony, Orchestra Mysuru, U Turn, Minchagi Nee Baralu and Hitler Kalyana.
Apart from acting, Dileep Raj was also known as a fitness enthusiast and dubbing artist.
His final rites will be held in Ramanagara Wednesday evening.
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