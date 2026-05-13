It is unimaginable’: Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47

Actor and voice artist Ravi Shankar said Dileep Raj neither drank nor smoked and was a fitness enthusiast. (Special Arrangement)

Renowned Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj died of a heart attack at his house in Bengaluru early Wednesday. He was 47.

According to family members, Raj complained of discomfort Tuesday night and contacted a doctor, who gave him an appointment for Wednesday morning. However, he suffered a heart attack before he could receive treatment.

Actor and voice artist Ravi Shankar said Raj neither drank nor smoked, and that Raj was a fitness enthusiast.

“It is unimaginable that he passed away. He faced many ups and downs in his career. While working in television serials, he received film offers and left TV. But things did not go as expected in films. Even after returning to serials, he continued to struggle. He sold his expensive watches and perfumes to support his family,” Ravi Shankar recalled.