Monday, July 04, 2022
Digital, smart cloakrooms operational at two railway stations in Bengaluru

Passengers at the KSR Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Cantonment stations can use the KLOAK app to operate the lockers and pay online.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 5:22:19 pm
According to railway officials, this project will generate non-fare revenue besides providing an improved cloakroom service through secure lockers and a digital payment facility.

The Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has started digital, smart cloakrooms (Digilockers) at the KSR Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations under the new, innovative non-fare revenue ideas scheme.

Kusuma Hariprasad, additional divisional railway manager in the Bengaluru division, said the digital cloakrooms would give an enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage. “Passengers will be able to operate the lockers themselves using the KLOAK app, and all operations including payments will be done online. During the initial phase, an operator will be stationed near the lockers to help passengers without smartphones,” she said.

The licence has been awarded to Stownest Technologies Pvt Ltd for one year, extendable by one year, the railway said in a release.

