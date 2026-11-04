Forced to borrow Rs 50 lakh, then sued by bank: The hidden cost of digital arrest scams

Imagine taking a Rs 50 lakh loan under pressure in a digital arrest scam, only to learn later that the bank has initiated criminal proceedings against you for failing to repay it. Or finding out that your bank account has been linked to a cybercrime case in another state after you submitted personal details for what appeared to be a legitimate loan offer.

Such cases are increasingly making headlines as cyber fraudsters find new ways to exploit victims beyond draining their savings. This comes amid a sharp rise in digital arrest frauds across India.

According to figures submitted before the Supreme Court by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, digital arrest complaints rose from 39,925 in 2022 to 1,25,672 in 2024, with reported losses of around Rs 1,935 crore in that year alone. The trend has continued, with 58,239 complaints involving approximately Rs 1,211 crore recorded in 2025. Between January and August 2026, another 21,928 complaints were recorded, involving losses of more than Rs 647 crore.

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A loan taken under coercion, followed by bank action

A recent Karnataka High Court ruling spotlighted this issue. The court refused to quash criminal proceedings ICICI Bank initiated against a 32-year-old Bengaluru woman who claimed she was forced to take a Rs 50 lakh personal loan during a digital arrest scam.

According to the woman, on September 17, 2024, she received a call from someone posing as a FedEx employee, who told her that her Aadhaar number was linked to a drug case. She was subsequently connected to people posing as Mumbai police personnel and an RBI official, who allegedly threatened her with arrest and told her that she needed to transfer money to clear her name.

During the calls, the fraudsters allegedly made her apply for an instant personal loan of Rs 50 lakh. The amount was credited to her account within 15 minutes, following which they allegedly made her add three beneficiaries and transfer the money to them on the assurance that she would receive a no-objection certificate clearing her name.

She approached the police on September 21, 2024, and also complained to the RBI ombudsman. However, the loan remained outstanding. In May 2025, ICICI Bank initiated criminal proceedings against her after an instalment payment instruction for Rs 52.41 lakh was dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

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The woman approached the Karnataka High Court, arguing that she had no intention of taking the loan and had done so under coercion. Her counsel also questioned the bank’s due diligence, pointing out that a Rs 50 lakh loan had been sanctioned and disbursed within minutes despite the unusual circumstances and subsequent transfers to newly added beneficiaries.

The counsel for the bank argued that the petitioner voluntarily completed the digital loan journey, adding that the bank did not know of the alleged coercion or digital arrest.

What the Karnataka High Court ruled

In an order dated October 16, Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the woman’s petition seeking to quash the proceedings. The court observed that her allegations involved seriously disputed questions of fact that required examination through evidence. It noted that one-time passwords (OTPs) had been sent to her mobile phone and that the transactions, including transfers to the beneficiaries, had been authenticated through her credentials.

“Every disputed transaction tomorrow can be said to be a product of digital arrest, and the borrower would get away with the loan that he or she has availed of,” the court observed.

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The court did not rule on whether the woman had been coerced or determine her liability to repay the loan. It held that the matter could not be decided at this stage by quashing the bank’s criminal proceedings.

How fraudsters exploit a victim’s borrowing capacity

A senior cybercrime officer said fraudsters increasingly assess a person’s financial position before deciding how much money they can extract. He broadly identified three categories of targets: those with substantial money or assets, those driven by greed and looking to multiply their money quickly, and those in immediate financial distress or facing bankruptcy.

In digital arrest cases, fraudsters may already have information about a person’s existing loans, gold holdings, other assets, credit score and financial transactions. This helps them assess whether the victim can raise additional funds through loans or other means, the officer said.

“Once contact is established, fraudsters create fear by telling victims that their Aadhaar details, bank accounts or financial transactions are linked to criminal activities. They then pose as officials who can help them resolve the alleged case and instruct them to arrange and transfer money,” the officer said.

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Depending on the person’s financial capacity, victims may be instructed to take instant personal loans, pledge or sell gold, liquidate investments or transfer their existing savings. In cases involving loans, the victim is “made to believe that the money is required for verification or investigation and will be returned once the process is completed”.

The pressure is often sustained through prolonged video calls, threats of arrest and instructions not to contact family members or disclose the alleged investigation. By the time victims realise they have been cheated, the loan has already been disbursed and the money transferred to accounts controlled by fraudsters.

The officer said malicious applications, including APK files installed on victims’ phones, can also give fraudsters access to banking information and transaction histories. “Combined with information obtained through other means, this allows them to understand a victim’s financial capacity and tailor their demands accordingly”, he said.

Banks and the need for due diligence

In another case reported this July, a Kerala businessman alleged that a person posing as a relationship manager of a finance company offered him a business loan and subsequently obtained his documents and card details, besides persuading him to install an app. About Rs 40 lakh was allegedly moved out of his bank account. This account was later linked to a cybercrime case registered with the North East CEN police in Bengaluru.

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A cybercrime officer said banks need to examine how fraudsters obtain customers’ financial information and use it to approach them with targeted loan offers. “Banks cannot simply wash their hands of the issue. They are constantly calling customers and sending messages to promote loans and credit cards. The question is whether customers’ financial details are being shared or accessed through these channels, and whether banks are indirectly facilitating such frauds,” the officer said.

Another officer said banks should not sanction loans only on the basis of a customer’s CIBIL score, repayment history or virtual signatures. They must conduct additional checks, particularly in cases involving senior citizens or applications and transactions that deviate from a customer’s usual financial behaviour.

Before disbursing a loan, banks should independently verify the application and speak directly to the borrower to establish the purpose, he said. In suspicious cases, they could also contact a nominee or another authorised person. “They cannot simply approve lakhs of loans through virtual signatures and subsequently hold customers liable without examining the circumstances,” he said.

The officer said there was also a need to distinguish between cases. “If a fraudster gains access to all your credentials, including your banking information and OTPs, they can siphon off your existing funds and even raise loans in your name. The victim may not even know that a loan has been taken. The responsibility of the police and banks needs to be examined separately,” he said. In cases where victims themselves authenticate transactions under threats and psychological pressure, the circumstances leading to the transfers also need to be investigated, he added.

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Also Read | May make banks pay digital arrest victims if due diligence fails: Supreme Court

Banks face scrutiny as Supreme Court steps in

The issue has also come under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny. On October 29, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant proposed that banks could be directed to compensate digital arrest victims if frauds were found to have resulted from lapses in due diligence. The court also indicated that banks could face prosecution if their officials were found to have colluded with fraudsters.

The bench criticised the RBI for “soft pedalling” on the issue and called for stronger safeguards against such frauds.

Meanwhile, the RBI is working on revised Know Your Customer directions that would allow banks to identify and temporarily restrict suspicious transactions inconsistent with a customer’s usual banking behaviour.

Draft directions issued in September propose temporary debit holds on suspicious funds, particularly in suspected money-mule accounts, instead of freezing entire accounts.

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The RBI is also examining a proposed ‘kill switch’ mechanism to allow customers to immediately stop financial transactions through their accounts when they suspect they are being targeted.