Accused of sending obscene messages, Karnataka government employee loses Rs 83 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ fraud

The accused allegedly forced the government employee to create a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer Rs 38 lakh in cryptocurrency between March 18 and April 15 this year. (Image generated using AI)

A 59-year-old Karnataka government employee was duped of Rs 83.22 lakh in a ‘digital arrest’ fraud after cybercriminals convinced him that obscene messages had been sent from his phone. The police termed it a ‘rare case’, saying the fraudsters forced the victim to create a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer his money in virtual currency.

The incident occurred in Bagalkot district. The victim works in the water resources department and is scheduled to retire this year, the police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused contacted the victim on February 22, posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials. The callers claimed a SIM card linked to the man’s personal details had been used to send obscene messages and that an FIR had been registered against him in Mumbai.