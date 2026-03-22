‘You laundered money for Naresh Goyal’: The fake CBI call that cost 81-year-old Karnataka businessman Rs 15 crore

The fraudsters allegedly held the senior citizen in digital arrest for six week (Image generated using AI).

The crisis of “digital arrest” scams has claimed another high-profile victim in Karnataka, with an 81-year-old businessman losing over Rs 15 crore in a six-week-long psychological ordeal. This case involved impersonation of CBI officials and threats linking the victim to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.

The fraud came to light on March 18 when the businessman approached the Belagavi CEN police and filed a complaint. According to the FIR, the fraud took place between February 5 and 18. The victim received a call around 9.15 am on February 5 from a person claiming to be CBI Director K Subramanya.

The caller claimed that there were two active SIM cards in the victim’s name and that he was in contact with Jet Airways CEO Naresh Goel. He claimed that Rs 25 lakh was laundered for Naresh Goel, and in return, the victim received Rs 5 lakh in commission.