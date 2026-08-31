‘Digital arrest over PFI funding’: Karnataka doctor cheated of Rs 1.79 crore

The fraudster demanded 10% of an alleged Rs 2.5-crore illicit fund purportedly to clear their names. (AI image).

A 67-year-old retired doctor in Karnataka lost Rs 1.79 crore to a “digital arrest” scam after fraudsters posing as officials from a courier company and central investigative agencies accused him of links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the police said.

“The accused posed as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials and swindled the money. We are trying to freeze the bank accounts and examine call records and other details,” a police officer said.

According to the doctor, a resident of Kalaburagi, his wife received a call on July 14 claiming to be from a courier company. The caller alleged that an illegal package in her name was being sent to Mumbai.