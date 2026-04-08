From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru: Why a $6 million US verdict on screen addiction is a wake-up call for Indian parents

A Los Angeles jury recently found tech giants Meta and Google liable in a landmark lawsuit, ordering them to pay $6 million to a 20-year-old woman over the addictive nature of their platforms. While the verdict sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, the struggle is hitting closer to home for parents in Bengaluru, where psychologists are seeing a surge in addiction to screens and the digital realm.

Dr Arohi Vardhan, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Cadabam Hospitals, said, “What I usually see is that people usually have some emotional disregulation secondary to screen usage, behavioural or cognitive difficulties. Usually, the screen is not the only factor but one of the contributory reasons – almost everyone today is exposed to screens.”

“It is not about how long they are using the screens, but how they react when they are not able to use the screens.” Dr Vardhan added, noting that most patients in the modern day had problematic screen use, with about half of them using it in a way that was contributing negatively to mental health.

The Covid lockdown also marked a period of increased use of technology amongst youngsters, Dr Vardhan said.

“During that time period, children’s exposure to screens became premature. Even for younger ones, parents had to allow screens at the time, since online platforms were the only mode of education. Children who had better emotional and time regulation went back to normal – those who could not do that suffered through the process of getting back to routine.”

Loss of interest in other stuff

Coimbatore-based special education consultant and psychologist Purni Krishnakumar said, “What is very worrying is the loss of interest in everything else (other than the screen). There is a constant asking for the screen, bargaining and negotiating – if the parent locks up the device, the child may be constantly looking for where it is kept. You can also see the diminishing in attention.”

In contrast, modern parents are increasingly willing to seek help for their children’s issues. Dr Vardhan noted that these parents are now more attuned to signs such as irritability and are intervening earlier by seeking treatment and researching the problems.

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Some of the early signs she has seen include behavioural issues, such as a loss of control, where children are unable to stop using devices. She explained, “Even if they want to stop, they are not able to. We are also seeing emotional disregulation. The intensity of the reaction when the screen is taken away can be extreme.” Withdrawal from academics and previously enjoyed hobbies is also observed.

According to Dr Vardhan, management of the issue would involve figuring out if the digital addiction is a primary issue or a coping mechanism. She said, “For example, a child may be getting bullied in school. So instead of going ahead and interacting with anyone outside, it is easier to be inside on the screen.”

After this, a gradual reduction in screen use should begin, along with structured screen time, device-free zones, and explanations to the child of how this is affecting them.

Parents should be vigilant for certain early signs, according to Dr Vardhan. These include noticeable changes in behaviour when screen access is limited. Children may have difficulty stopping their device use. Additionally, a decline in daily functioning, such as changes in mood or appetite, could also indicate a problem.