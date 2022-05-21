Did not discuss Cabinet expansion, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s sudden trip to the national capital had sparked talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, however, he said on Saturday that he held discussions with the BJP top brass on local body, Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections.

“The issue of Cabinet expansion did not come up for discussion with the party top brass as the deliberations had to be focussed on elections to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and local bodies in the backdrop of Supreme Court order in this regard,” Bommai said in Delhi.

“I met BJP state in-charge Arun Singh as instructed by Home Minister Amit Shah. We discussed the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. I provided details about the list submitted,” he added.

Elections to seven Council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on June 10.

“May 24 is the last day for filing nominations for Legislative Council polls. Decisions have to be made urgently. May 31 is the last day for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. Singh has been apprised of discussions held at the recent state core committee meeting. He has said that he would take the decision at the earliest,” Bommai said.

To a query on the Cabinet rejig or expansion, Bommai said there were no discussions on it. Regarding the “delay” in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, Bommai said it was an internal matter of the BJP.

Earlier this month, Bommai had asserted that the Cabinet reshuffle would take place shortly. “I did say that the Cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) elections, which we were waiting for, came,” he said.