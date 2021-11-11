Diabetes most prevalent comorbidity in Bengaluru, finds BBMP health survey

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s door-to-door health survey has revealed that diabetes is the most prevalent comorbidity among residents, followed by hypertension (blood pressure). Among all those living with comorbidities, 50.44 per suffer from diabetes, 37.35 from hypertension, 2.9 per cent from hypothyroidism and 2.12 per cent from heart disease, found the survey.

Significantly, diabetes and hypertension are the major comorbid conditions for Covid-19.

The BBMP surveyed 16,06,531 individuals in 6,37,571 households in 54 wards within its limits during the survey launched on August 16 with a target to reach every household and collect health-related information of residents. It was launched as a preventive measure against a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Questions on details of health and vaccination, residence details and family members were part of the survey. A team of doctors and paramedical staff collected information on comorbidities and Covid symptoms under the ‘Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Manege’ (BBMP doctors at your doorstep) initiative.

Though there were plans of extending the survey to all the 198 wards, there is no clarity from the BBMP on the same.