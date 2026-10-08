‘Zero accountability from EC’: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar

Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video on his 'X' account confirming his participation in the programme and said the fight was to save democracy. (Source: X/ PTI)

In a surprise move, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was joined by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls on Thursday at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Addressing protesters, Rathee said, “I have not come here for regime change” and targeting the CEC, Rathee said, “there is zero transparency, zero accountability from EC.”

Prakash Raj demanded scrapping the SIR exercise, alleging it was not merely about the deletion of votes, but an attack on the dignity and rights of citizens. CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he alleged.