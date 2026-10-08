‘Zero accountability from EC’: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar

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In a surprise move, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was joined by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls on Thursday at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.
Addressing protesters, Rathee said, “I have not come here for regime change” and targeting the CEC, Rathee said, “there is zero transparency, zero accountability from EC.”
Prakash Raj demanded scrapping the SIR exercise, alleging it was not merely about the deletion of votes, but an attack on the dignity and rights of citizens. CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he alleged.
The scenes at Freedom Park dramatically turned electric, with unceasing slogan-shouting, demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and asking Gyanesh Kumar to step down. The protest, named a “people’s tribunal” for the victims of SIR from Karnataka, was attended by agitators from various walks of life, including women and students.
The “people’s tribunal” will be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with women.
At the protest site, agitators held posters written with slogans — “Error 404 – Name Not Found”, and “It’s done bro, resign sir” and “Don’t erase us, hear us.” The agitators also raised slogans like “Dictatorship will not be tolerated”, “vote theft”, “Gyanesh Kumar Gaddi leave your chair.” Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose were also featured among the many.
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