Days before his wedding: How a personal rivalry led to murder of Karnataka Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan

The Karnataka Police investigations into the murder of Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan in Dharwad have pointed to a long-standing personal rivalry with the prime accused, Mohammed Shah, as the motive behind what officials describe as a premeditated and coordinated attack. Nine accused have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody, the police said Monday.

The arrested accused are Mohammed Shah, Sayyedgouse, Parvez, Sameer, Saddam Husain, Kaif, Arbaz, Sohail Khan and Maktum. The crime took place on April 10 at Pathan’s residence in the Hashminagar area of Dharwad, where a group of assailants allegedly barged into his house and fatally assaulted him in front of his family members.

N Shashikumar, Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad police, said the investigation so far indicates the murder resulted from personal enmity and was planned in advance. “Fairoz Khan Pathan and the prime accused, Mohammed Shah, had a history of personal rivalry. The accused had been tracking his movements for some time. This appears to be a planned attack carried out after careful observation,” he said.

He added that witness and family statements are being recorded, and several confirmed that the accused was known to the victim. “We are examining the role of each accused. Some of them have criminal backgrounds, and there are indications of coordination among the group,” the Commissioner said.

According to the police, the accused had been monitoring Pathan’s movements for days before the attack. Investigators believe the group chose to strike when he was at home, when no other male family members were present, as relatives usually accompanied him on his wedding-related outings, including the distribution of invitation cards and shopping, since his wedding was scheduled for April 24.

Officers said that on the night of the incident, between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, Pathan was seated outside his residence when one of the accused approached and attacked him. As he attempted to escape indoors, he was chased into the house, where multiple assailants allegedly used sharp weapons to fatally assault him.

The police said Pathan’s mother and sister, who were present, tried to intervene and sustained minor injuries. The attackers allegedly fled the scene after the assault, reportedly snatching mobile phones before escaping.

Story continues below this ad

Commissioner Shashikumar further said CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being analysed to reconstruct the sequence of events. “We are investigating based on technical evidence and statements. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The police registered a case naming Mohammed Shah and his associates and are probing whether prior disputes, criminal antecedents, or local influence issues contributed to the escalation of the conflict.