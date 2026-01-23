How Dharwad police arrested a man who killed a 20-year-old paramedic, sent ‘SOS message’ to her father

The Dharwad police said the woman left home Tuesday evening, telling her family she was going to a lab. Her mobile phone was switched off, and her family’s attempts to trace her were unsuccessful.

google-preferred-btn
IE Logo Dharwad PoliceAfter killing her, the police said the accused drove around with her body before dumping it in the field.

The police in Karnataka’s Dharwad arrested a 22-year-old man on Friday, within 12 hours of the brutal murder of a 20-year-old paramedical graduate, whose body was found in an agricultural field on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The Dharwad police said the accused, who was in a four-year relationship with the victim, allegedly killed her following an argument triggered by suspicion over her reluctance to marry.

Gunjan Arya, Superintendent of Police, Dharwad, said multiple police teams were deployed immediately after the woman’s body was discovered near the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road, leading to the quick identification and arrest of the accused. “The accused was known to the victim, and we zeroed in on him using mobile tower locations, CCTV footage, and local intelligence,” the SP said.

According to the police, the woman had completed her paramedical course last year and was seeking work.

Also Read | ‘Camera wali gaadi lagti hai, crime down ho jaata hai’: How Delhi Police is using face-tech to catch criminals

“There had been discussions about marriage, though no engagement had been fixed. Investigations suggest that the victim wanted to continue working, and had a resistance to marry, which made him suspect her of being involved with someone else, which reportedly triggered the attack,” a police officer said.

A meeting, an SOS and a murder

The police said the woman left home Tuesday evening, telling her family she was going to a lab, but never returned. Her mobile phone was switched off, and her family’s attempts to trace her were unsuccessful.

Police investigations revealed that the accused, a driver, called the woman Tuesday evening and picked her up around 5.15 pm. Around 7.30 pm, the two reportedly had an argument inside the man’s car. The police said the man attacked and fatally stabbed the woman in a fit of rage, fuelled by suspicion and frustration over their relationship.

After killing her, the police said the accused drove around with her body before dumping it in the field in the early hours of Wednesday. In an attempt to mislead the family, the accused allegedly accessed the woman’s mobile phone and sent messages to her father and to himself

Story continues below this ad

“Main marne ko jaa rahi hoon, mujhe bacha lo (I am going to die, please save me)”, the man wrote, making it appear as though she intended to die by suicide.

The police have recovered Sabir’s car and mobile phones as part of the investigation. Several messages and location data from the devices helped trace the accused. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to reconstruct the events.

A case has been registered under charges of murder and destruction of evidence, and further investigation is underway.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement