2012 rape-murder case: Karnataka appoints Chetan Singh Rathore as probe team head

The Karnataka Government on Friday appointed Chetan Singh Rathore as the new head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2012 Dharmasthala rape and murder case. Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID, replaces N Shashi Kumar, who sought to be relieved of the responsibility of heading the team, according to sources.

The appointment was formalised through a rectification order issued by the State Government on October 30, amending its September 24 order constituting the five-member SIT. The government also replaced Additional Superintendent of Police Venkatesh Prasanna, who was serving as Additional SP, Bengaluru Rural, with Srinidhi, Additional SP, Hassan district. The remaining appointments have been retained.

Shashi Kumar had reportedly requested the Director General and Inspector General of Police, M A Saleem, to be relieved of the responsibility citing personal reasons. His exit has come amid objections raised by the victim’s family and activists to his appointment.

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The victim’s mother had expressed dissatisfaction over the SIT’s composition shortly after it was constituted. In a statement issued on September 26, she said the Supreme Court had directed the government to appoint efficient investigators familiar with modern investigative technology. She questioned whether the appointment of the SIT chief was in accordance with the court’s directions.

She urged the government to appoint honest and efficient officers capable of conducting a transparent investigation without succumbing to pressure.

Social activist Shekhar Laila had also urged the government to drop Shashi Kumar and Venkatesh Prasanna from the SIT, alleging that both officers faced corruption and other charges. A section of activists questioned Shashi Kumar’s appointment, citing his alleged proximity to the Dharmasthala temple administration during his tenure as Mangaluru City Police Commissioner. They expressed concerns that this could affect public confidence in the impartiality of the investigation.

SIT questions former investigators

The SIT has begun examining the earlier investigations conducted by the local police, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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Earlier this week, the SIT issued notices under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to more than 15 police officers and personnel associated with different stages of the earlier investigations, directing them to appear for questioning.

Those who were reportedly served notices include former inspector of local police station Bhaskar Rai, then-PSI Yogish, and CID investigating officer DySP Rudramuni. Other personnel named in the notices include former assistant sub-inspector Kalaimar, woman head constable Savitha Shetty, and personnel Sundar Shetty, Krishna, Rishab, Naveen and Bhaskar.

On October 29, sources said, eight police personnel associated with the earlier investigations appeared before the SIT at its Mangaluru office and were questioned. They included former SIT officer Kalaimar, head constable Sundar Shetty, woman head constable Savitha Shetty and retired SIT officer Kushalappa Gowda, besides four others.

The SIT has also collected a blood sample from the victim’s mother at the Belthangady court on October 23 for DNA analysis. The team is examining the forensic material and records from the previous investigations and has sought original documents and evidence from the CID and CBI.

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What the Supreme Court observed

In its September 21 judgment, the Supreme Court made strong observations about the manner in which the earlier investigations were conducted, pointing to lapses in the collection and preservation of forensic evidence and the failure to examine crucial witnesses.

The court noted that six hair samples had been recovered from the victim’s clothing, one of which belonged to another male individual. It said the sample could still be subjected to DNA comparison with potential suspects. It also noted that the vaginal swab had become unusable due to improper preservation and fungal growth. The failure to recover the victim’s inner garments, umbrella and slippers, secure CCTV footage and videograph the crime scene and post-mortem were among the lapses highlighted in the judgment.

The court also questioned why three earlier investigating agencies failed to examine certain leads when the State managed to locate eight potential witnesses within three weeks of being directed to provide them protection.

In one of its strongest observations, the Supreme Court said, “The manner in which the investigation had progressed and the manner in which the various investigating agencies conducted the investigation and gathered and evaluated the evidence shocks the very conscience of the court.”

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It further observed, “The possibility of the real culprit(s) manipulating the investigation cannot be ruled out.”

The court ordered a de novo investigation by a SIT composed of experienced investigators familiar with modern investigative technology, headed by a senior police officer. It directed that officers associated with the earlier investigations by the Belthangady police, CID and CBI should not be part of the new team and that the investigation be completed within three months.

However, it clarified that its observations did not express even a prima facie opinion on the role of Mallik Jain, Dheeraj Jain and Uday Jain. It also barred further investigation or prosecution of Santhosh Rao, who had already been acquitted, citing Article 20(2) of the Constitution and Section 300 of the CrPC.

Dharmasthala rape-murder case

A 17-year-old college student in Dakshina Kannada went missing on October 9, 2012, while returning home. Her body was found in a forested area in Dharmasthala the following day.

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Initially, the local police investigated the case. Subsequently, the CID took over the investigation, followed by the CBI in 2014.

Santhosh Rao was identified as the sole accused and prosecuted in the case. However, he was acquitted by a special CBI court in Bengaluru on June 16, 2023, after the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him.

The fresh investigation follows years of demands by the girl’s family for justice.